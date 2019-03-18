Barton County Commissioner Alicia Straub moves into new role as a state legislator

Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting was the last for board Chair Alicia Straub. Straub is moving into her new role as state representative. She will represent the 113th District in the Kansas House after winning last week’s election by Republican Committee members to replace Greg Lewis, who resigned in February due to health concerns.

Straub was emotional as she thanked county staff for their help and assistance over her four years as a Commissioner. Jennifer Shartz, who will take over the commission chair position, had this advice for Straub as she heads to Topeka.

Straub’s 4th District replacement will be determined by the Barton County Republican Committee, which will convene in a special meeting later this month or in early April to vote on a candidate who will serve on the commission for the next two years.