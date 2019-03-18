Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Barton baseball splits series finale at Hutchinson

by

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team got one of the needed games against Hutchinson Community College Sunday at Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field, scoring a come-from-behind 6-4 victory before dropping the back end of the doubleheader 9-3.

Going 1-3 against the Blue Dragons over the weekend, the teams sit at 5-3 in third place of the early conference season with Barton now at 13-6 on the year while Hutchinson improved to 14-8.

Barton will step out of conference play for a Tuesday 1:00 p.m. nine inning contest hosting the junior varsity squad from Tabor College before turning attention to the next league matchup-up against Pratt Community College. The teams will open the four-game set on Thursday at Lawson-Biggs Field with Saturday’s action shifting to Pratt. 1:00 p.m. doubleheaders slated for both dates.

 