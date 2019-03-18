Barton baseball splits series finale at Hutchinson

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team got one of the needed games against Hutchinson Community College Sunday at Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field, scoring a come-from-behind 6-4 victory before dropping the back end of the doubleheader 9-3.

Going 1-3 against the Blue Dragons over the weekend, the teams sit at 5-3 in third place of the early conference season with Barton now at 13-6 on the year while Hutchinson improved to 14-8.

Barton will step out of conference play for a Tuesday 1:00 p.m. nine inning contest hosting the junior varsity squad from Tabor College before turning attention to the next league matchup-up against Pratt Community College. The teams will open the four-game set on Thursday at Lawson-Biggs Field with Saturday’s action shifting to Pratt. 1:00 p.m. doubleheaders slated for both dates.