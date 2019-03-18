90% of Big 12 Teams in Postseason Play

For the second consecutive season and second time in Conference history, the Big 12 will send 90 percent of its men’s basketball teams to postseason play. Six will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship with two in the National Invitation Tournament and one in the CBI.

No. 6 seed Iowa State earned the Big 12’s automatic berth to the NCAA field after winning the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. The Cyclones will be joined by No. 9 Baylor, No. 4 Kansas, No. 4 Kansas State, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas Tech.

TCU and Texas will play in the NIT while West Virginia is in the CBI.

The Big 12 leads the nation with 60 percent of teams in the NCAA Championship. This season marks the 10th in which the Conference has placed six teams in the NCAA bracket. The Big 12 has had six or more NCAA tournament teams in 15 of 22 years, including seven as a 10-member league.

Big 12 Postseason Schedule

Tuesday, March 19

South Dakota State at Texas (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. (NIT)

Wednesday, March 20

Grand Canyon at West Virginia, 6:00 p.m. (CBI)

Sam Houston State at TCU (ESPNU), 8:00 p.m. (NIT)

NCAA Championship

Thursday, March 21

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern in Salt Lake City (TNT), 2:30 p.m. (Midwest Regional)

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse in Sal Lake City (truTV), 8:30 p.m. (West Regional)

Friday, March 22

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss in Columbia, S.C. (truTV), 11:40 a.m. (South Regional)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky in Tulsa (TNT), 12:30 p.m. (West Regional)

No. 4 K-State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine in San Jose (TBS), 1:00 p.m. (South Regional)

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State in Tulsa (TBS), 8:20 p.m. (Midwest Regional)

All times listed as Central.