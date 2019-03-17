Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fifth-seeded Iowa State raced to a big early lead against No. 17 Kansas, then leaned on some balanced scoring and enough stops down the stretch to beat the Jayhawks 78-66 on Saturday night in the Big 12 Tournament title game. The Cyclones improved to 5-0 in the finals, including a pair of wins over the Jayhawks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored 13 points and Cane Broome hit the go-ahead layup with 23.5 seconds left to give No. 24 Cincinnati a 66-63 victory over Wichita State in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament. Tre Scott had 12 points and eight rebounds, Jarron Cumberland, the conference player of the year was limited to 11 points going 3 of 16 from the field.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Last year’s midseason managerial change relaxed Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, and a comfortable Wong proved to be a valuable player. Secure in his role, Wong feels a freedom to take chances this spring.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — For the teams sliding around on the NCAA Tournament bubble, there are no more opportunities to change their resumes. The only thing left is to wait for the brackets to be announced on Sunday. Some teams helped themselves this week, including Florida, Seton Hall and Utah State, which grabbed an automatic bid after winning the Mountain West. Other bubble teams had early exits and will sweat it out on Selection Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Zion Williamson poured in 21 points and fifth-ranked Duke earned its 21st ACC Tournament title by dominating the second half of a 73-63 win against Florida State. RJ Barrett added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils, who turned a 36-all halftime score into a 14-point lead by midway through the second. Duke shot 58 percent after the break and improved to 29-5.

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 25 Villanova has become the first team to win three consecutive Big East Tournaments by beating Seton Hall 74-72 at Madison Square Garden. Eric Paschall (PAS’-kul) had 17 points and eight rebounds, while tournament outstanding player Phil Booth scored 16. But freshman Saddiq Bey sah-DEEK’ bay) sparked the victory with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Powell scored 25 points but missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer for the Pirates.

CLEVELAND (AP) — No. 18 Buffalo captured its fourth Mid-American Conference title in five years as Jeremy Harris scored 31 points and C.J. Massinburg added 17 in an 87-73 victory over Bowling Green. Harris was 13 of 20 from the field and was named the tournament’s MVP. Jayvon Graves also finished with 17 points for the Bulls.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered 33 points and Klay Thompson added 23 as the Golden States Warriors hammered the Thunder, 110-88 at Oklahoma City. DeMarcus Cousins added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors, who played their second straight game without Kevin Durant because of a sprained right ankle. The Thunder shot a season-low 32 percent and made just 13 of 41 3-pointers.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

