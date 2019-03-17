No. 3 Tigers Move On to Regional Title Game with Win Over MSUM

FHSU Athletics

HAYS, Kan. – The third-ranked Fort Hays State women’s basketball team advanced to the Central Region championship game for the second time in program history after a 71-60 win over MSU Moorhead in the regional semifinals on Saturday (March 16). In front of a raucous Gross Memorial Coliseum crowd of 3,725, the Tigers (32-1) established a 14-point second half lead and held on down the stretch to fend off the Dragons (27-7), 71-60.

Fort Hays State moves on to take on No. 7 Southwestern Oklahoma State, the second seed in the regional tournament, on Monday (March 18) at 7 p.m. with a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Elite Eight on the line.

The win was Fort Hays State’s 18th home win this season as well as the 25th consecutive win inside the Coliseum, with both marks matching program records.