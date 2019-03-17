Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday
A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.