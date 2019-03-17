Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.