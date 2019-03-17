KBI issues endangered person advisory for missing Kansas girl

BROWN COUNTY – The Horton Police Department has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue an endangered person advisory for a missing Kansas girl.

The whereabouts of Gianna Hazelton, 11, Horton, are unknown, according to a KBI media release.

Hazelton is a white female, 4 ½ ft. tall and approximately 125-135 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes. Hazelton was last seen Saturday night between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 1640 Euclid Ave in Horton, Kan. Hazelton is believed to be accompanied by the non-custodial parent, Casey Hazelton.

The Horton Police Department asks anyone who comes in contact with Hazelton, or has any other information known about this case, including past sightings, to immediately call 911 or Horton Police Department at 785-486-2694.