Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas felon arrested after seen with a gun on social media

by

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas street gang member with a prior felony conviction for robbery was sentenced to 17 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Freeeman is being held in Harvey County

Adonis W. Freeman, also known as Ad Koli, 32, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Freeman, a documented member of the Bloods, admitted in his plea that he had a Glock Model 27 handgun on the floor next to him when agents served a search warrant at his residence.

Evidence in support of the search warrant included a video on social media in which Freeman was seen with a gun sticking out of his pocket.