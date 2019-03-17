Kansas felon arrested after seen with a gun on social media

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas street gang member with a prior felony conviction for robbery was sentenced to 17 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Adonis W. Freeman, also known as Ad Koli, 32, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Freeman, a documented member of the Bloods, admitted in his plea that he had a Glock Model 27 handgun on the floor next to him when agents served a search warrant at his residence.

Evidence in support of the search warrant included a video on social media in which Freeman was seen with a gun sticking out of his pocket.