Hoisington wanting pets vaccinated by March 31

The City of Hoisington recorded 20 bites from dogs or cats in 2018, a number that was three times higher than a year before.

For Hoisington Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that number is alarming, but could be less alarming if owners take their pets to get vaccinated.

Kipper encourages pet owners to get the vaccinations prior to March 31 because after that date the price will double. Those dog and cat owners that do not get their animals vaccinated by March 31 will receive a reminder letter from the City of Hoisington. Kippers says if owners ignore the letters, a citation will follow.