Barton’s Takesha Watson inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame

Takesha Watson officially became a two-time Hall of Famer on Tuesday night in Billings, Montana, as the former college basketball standout was inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Hall of Fame during banquet ceremonies prior to the NAIA Championship week.

Having just completed her second season as assistant coach for the Barton Community College women’s basketball program, Watson was joined by family and Head Coach Alan Clark at the NAIA’s banquet prior as the honor adds to her 2012 induction into Oklahoma City University’s Hall of Fame.

Watson’s collegiate career produced an abundance of records and accolades including twice being named the conference and national player of the year for her 2003 and 2004 performances. Leading OCU to a 142-7 record including four straight conference titles and four trips to the NAIA national championship game, Watson’s squads captured the 2001 and 2002 coveted prizes with national runner-up finishes coming in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Rewriting the OCU women’s program record book, Watson finished her career at the top of the school chart in points (2,658), assists (675), steals (433), field goals (968 in 2,119 attempts), 3-pointers (238), and made free throws (484). The Oklahoma native also set single season records in points (962), assists (179), steals (143), 3-pointers (106) and 3-point attempts (297). Additionally, Watson set the single-game record in steals with 12 thefts in the Nov. 7, 2003, game against Doane College.

Earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from OCU in 2004, Watson’s induction into her alma mater Hall was just the second women’s basketball player in school history to receive the honor.

Following her decorated collegiate career, a five year professional career in the United States and abroad preceded Watson’s collegiate coaching path.

Watson’s first coaching opportunity came at Montana Tech University as an assistant coach in 2013 before stops at Garden City Community College and Loyola University-Chicago prior to her arrival at Barton.

Starring at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, Watson earned all-state and little all-city honors from The Oklahoman and the Oklahoma Coaches Association, capping her high school career leading Oklahoma to victory over Texas in the Oil Bowl Girls Basketball Classic.