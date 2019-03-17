Barton softball pounds NW Tech in doubleheader sweep

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College softball team pounded out thirty-two hits Saturday at Cougar Field to sweep Northwest Kansas Technical College 23-0 and 9-1.

The Cougars improve to 8-7 on the season and 4-0 in league play while keeping Northwest Tech winless on the year at 0-4 and 0-19.

Barton will hit the road for its next two contests, the first coming in a 2:00 p.m. first pitch at Colby Community College before Saturday’s interdivision game at nationally ranked Butler Community College.