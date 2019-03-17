Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin – Careers and the Ag Economy

Well, Kansas survived another week of extreme weather. This isn’t the topics of today’s column but it is worth a moment to discuss the “bomb cyclone” the region experienced. Winds around a low-pressure system are cyclonic. They flow in a counterclockwise direction into the low. A low-pressure system simply means the air pressure is lower than the air surrounding it. The laws of thermodynamics tell us everything must move from higher to lower energy, warmer to colder, and from more to less. So an area of low pressure has air moving into it. Nature likes equilibrium where everything is “equal” as it takes less energy. The greater the difference between the high and low pressure and the greater the pressure difference over a shorter difference, the greater the wind speed. Think of it as a staircase between floors. The staircase can descend one story over a length of 100 feet or over 10 feet. The first is a gentler and slower descent than the second. A bomb cyclone is characterized by pressure dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. It may not seem like much but it is. These are not as rare as we might think but are more common in maritime regions. Now on to today’s topic.

This coming Wednesday, March 20 from 1 until 7 p.m. in the Case-New Holland lab (the NE corner of campus), Barton Community College is hold its Education and Employment Expo. The event features area employers and Barton’s short-term training opportunities focusing on agriculture, welding, scales (measurement), CDL, the natural gas transmission and measurement industry, and automotive. In addition, attending are agencies to assist with financial aid and obtaining your GED. Over 20 exhibitors will attend. This event is an opportunity for individuals to explore possible career options (this isn’t a traditional job fair), what short-term training is available to improve job prospects, and what help may be available.

So who should attend?

Anyone curious as to what careers are available and what training may be necessary. Especially those who by background or previous education never considered careers in these areas.

People who think you need a four-year degree to obtain a good career with good wages and benefits.

High school seniors looking for career opportunities but not necessarily through a traditional four-year degree.

Anyone at any age looking for a more stable career with good wages, benefits, and an opportunity for advancement.

This event is absolutely free and open to anyone interested in career opportunities able to read this column. There are door prizes and refreshments and, most importantly, an opportunity to explore careers in the area and what WTED at Barton Community College has to offer.