Suspect who brought meth from Calif. to Kansas will go to prison

WICHITA, KAN. – A man was sentenced this week to 9-years in federal prison for trafficking more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Guillermo D. Andrade, 23, Oklahoma City, Okla., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In his plea, he admitted he drove from California to Kansas accompanying another car that was carrying methamphetamine.

When the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped the other car and searched it, troopers found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine. Andrade admitted he arranged to transport the methamphetamine from California to Oklahoma, where he planned to sell it.