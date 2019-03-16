Straub preparing for new gig as Kansas Representative

Alicia Straub has been serving on the Barton County Commission since 2015. She was renewed for another four-year term this past November when she won the uncontested race in the general election. The Ellinwood resident will now be leaving the Commission after getting chosen to represent the 113th District in the Kansas House of Representatives last Tuesday in Pratt.

Straub takes over for Greg Lewis. Lewis resigned the position February 22 for health reasons.

As the 113th District Representative, Straub will represent Stafford and Pratt counties, and parts of Barton, Pawnee, and Rice counties.

Straub noted the bittersweet feeling leaving the Commission, but reminded everyone she is not moving and is serving the area in a different way. As for her path to this political office, Straub is not quite sure about being called a politician.

Barton County will move forward filling Straub’s open seat on the Commission when the Barton County Republican Committee meets. Straub’s replacement will need to reside in the 4th District. A map of the 4th District can be viewed at bartoncounty.org.