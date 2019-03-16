Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dedric Lawson poured in 24 points, Quentin Grimes added 18 before leaving late in the game with cramps, and No. 17 Kansas roared away from West Virginia for an 88-74 victory Friday night in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Devon Dotson added 13 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 for the third-seeded and reigning champion Jayhawks, who advanced to play No. 5 seed Iowa State for the title Saturday night. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dedric Lawson poured in 24 points, Quentin Grimes added 18 before leaving late in the game with cramps, and No. 17 Kansas roared away from West Virginia for an 88-74 victory Friday night in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Devon Dotson added 13 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 for the third-seeded and reigning champion Jayhawks, who advanced to play No. 5 seed Iowa State for the title Saturday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marial Shayok hit back-to-back 3-pointers right in front of his own bench to give Iowa State the lead in the final minute, and the fifth-seeded Cyclones held on at the foul line to beat No. 15 Kansas State 63-59 on Friday night in the Big 12 semifinals. The Cyclones will play Kansas for the title Saturday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had a career-high 34 points plus 12 rebounds as Wichita State topped Temple 80-74 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. McDuffie hit 12 of 13 foul shots.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Chiefs are investigating an incident involving Tyreek Hill after their star wide receiver was involved in a domestic battery incident in suburban Kansas City earlier this week. The team said in a statement to The Associated Press that it was aware of a police report filed Thursday by the Overland Park Police Department that lists Hill’s address and identifies a juvenile as the victim. Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is identified among “others involved.”

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas wide receiver and track standout Johnny “Lam” Jones, who won an Olympic relay gold medal in 1976, has died after a long bout with cancer. He was 60. Jones was a two-time all-Southwest Conference football player in 1978-79 and scored eight touchdowns of 45 yards or longer in his career. He was 18 when he ran the second leg of the U.S. men’s winning 400-relay at the Montreal Games.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy charge in a scandal that involved bribes paid to entice young athletes to go to top schools. The former NBA player will be the fourth and final assistant coach from a major college basketball program charged in the case to change his plea. His plea deal is expected to be roughly the same as that offered to the other coaches with a recommended sentencing guideline range of two to 2 1/2 years in prison.

ATLANTA (AP) —The NCAA has informed Georgia Tech of serious recruiting violations committed by former assistant basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie and a former friend of coach Josh Pastner. Of the three allegations, the NCAA says two are considered a “severe breach of conduct,” considered the highest level of violations. Pastner’s former friend, Ron Bell, identified by the NCAA as a “representative of the institution’s athletic interests,” was said to have provided more than $2,000 in impermissible benefits to players in 2016 and 2017.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says ace starter Luis Severino will miss all of April because of right shoulder inflammation. Severino had been scheduled to start on opening day on March 28 but was scratched from his first planned spring training start on March 5. He felt discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session. Severino is set to resume playing catch next week.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finished eagle-birdie-par at the TPC Sawgrass for a 7-under 65 to tie Tommy Fleetwood for the lead going into the weekend at The Players Championship. Fleetwood rode a birdie-eagle-birdie start to a 67 and was the first to reach 12-under 144. Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) was three behind following a 64 that left him in a third-place tie with Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer and Brian Harman.

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Dillon received the pole for tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Auto Club Speedway after no drivers completed a lap in the final round of qualifying. With all 12 final-round drivers determined to go out as late as possible in a drafting group, everyone waited to start until roughly 44 seconds remained in the session. Nobody made it to the line before time ran out, allowing Dillon to claim his fourth career pole after he won each of the two rounds of qualifying.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (12) Florida St. 69 (2) Virginia 59

Final (5) Duke 74 (3) North Carolina 73

Final (4) Kentucky 73 Alabama 55

Final (6) Michigan St. 77 Ohio St. 70

Final (8) Tennessee 83 Mississippi St. 76

Final Florida 76 (9) LSU 73

Final (10) Michigan 74 Iowa 53

Final (11) Houston 84 UConn 45

Final Minnesota 75 (13) Purdue 73

Final San Diego St. 65 (14) Nevada 56

Final Iowa St. 63 (15) Kansas St. 59

Final (17) Kansas 88 West Virginia 74

Final (18) Buffalo 85 Cent. Michigan 81

Final (19) Wisconsin 66 Nebraska 62

Final (22) Auburn 73 South Carolina 64

Final Seton Hall 81 (23) Marquette 79

Final (24) Cincinnati 82 SMU 74

Final OT (25) Villanova 71 Xavier 67

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 123 Sacramento 114

Final Charlotte 116 Washington 110

Final Detroit 111 L.A. Lakers 97

Final Houston 108 Phoenix 102

Final Portland 122 New Orleans 110

Final Milwaukee 113 Miami 98

Final San Antonio 109 N-Y Knicks 83

Final L.A. Clippers 128 Chicago 121

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2

Final L-A Angels 5 San Francisco 5

Final Chi Cubs 11 Chi White Sox 9

Final L-A Angels 2 Arizona 1

Final Colorado 2 Kansas City 1

Final Houston 5 St. Louis 0

Final Houston 11 St. Louis 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Pittsburgh 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 12 Baltimore 9

Final N-Y Yankees 14 Boston 1

Final Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 3

Final Texas 5 Cleveland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 7 Atlanta 6

Final Washington 11 N-Y Mets 3

Final Milwaukee 6 San Diego 2

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 1