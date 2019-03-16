Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting — March 18, 20199:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the March 4, 2018, and the March 11, 2019, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 5th Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2018, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that has actually been received in 2018.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of March 4, 2019, and ending March 18, 2019.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These

are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the

County Clerk’s Office.

B. COUNTY CLERK / ELECTION OFFICE: Purchase of Replacement Voting Equipment:

-The current voting system is 12 years old and beginning to show wear. Before the equipment

becomes unreliable, the County Clerk proposes replacement. Pursuant to the Help America Vote

Act (HAVA), all Kansas voting systems must include electronic devices that enable an impaired

voter to vote unassisted. The Clerk’s Office personnel viewed various vendor products who

provide both electronic ballot markers with a paper ballot trail and precinct scanners. To meet

HAVA requirements and to best serve the needs of all voters, it is suggested that the Election

Systems & Software voting system be purchased. The cost includes precinct scanners, electronic

ballot marking devices, barcode scanners, encoders, hardened results computer, and memory.

Ms. Zimmerman will provide details.

C. COMPUTER INFORMATION CONCEPTS: Annual Peopleware Agreement:

-In 2013, the County purchased a commercial software package from Computer Information

Concepts, Inc. (CIC). The software includes tax administration, budgetary / fund accounting,

indexing / imaging, payroll / personnel and time / attendance. The Commission will now be

asked to consider approval of the Annual Peopleware Agreement have provides updates for the

soft- and hard-ware, including response time for customer support. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, will provide details.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Cold Mix Bid – Darren Williams,

County Works Director

10:15 a.m. – Job Fest Funding Request – Karen Neuforth, Job Fest Committee

10:30 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health

Department are scheduled for March 21, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019.

VIII. ADJOURN.