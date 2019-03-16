Kan. woman critically injured in fire that killed her son still recovering

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Authorities have released additional details of a fatal December fire in Topeka.

Just after 10a.m. on December 28, fire crews responded to a reported structure fire located at 412 SE Lime Street in Topeka. Upon arrival, fire crews found the single story wooden frame residential structure with heavy smoke and flames coming from a bedroom in the front of the structure, according to Fire Chief Michael Martin.

Firefighters performed a primary and secondary search of the structure. An adult female victim, Patty Lou Ceballos, 70, was rescued and transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to Martin. Her son 49-year-old Ryan John Ceballos was found deceased within the structure.

On Friday, Martin reported Patty Ceballos was still recovering at a local facility.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be accidental, more likely than not associated with the improper disposal of smoking material.

The origin of the fire was in the front bedroom.

Estimated structural dollar loss – $30,000.00 and estimated content dollar loss is $5,000.00.

No working smoke detectors were located within the residence, according to Martin.