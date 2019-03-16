Hoisington reminds residents again to pull trash bins back after pickup

With the heavy winds the state received this past week, any object that had a chance to blow away…did.

Hoisington Code Enforcement Office Dolores Kipper saw a decent amount of issues with trash bins getting blown over and releasing trash to be carried throughout town.

The City of Hoisington ordinance allows residents to place their garbage bins near the curb 24 hours prior to pick up. The bins need to be pulled away from curb and properly stored 24 hours after pickup.

The east side of Hoisington has their trash picked up on Thursday while the west side has their trash removed on Friday. Kipper says when she sees any trash bin next to the curb Sunday through Tuesday it is a clear violation of city code.

Kipper added she mailed many warning notices to residents that failed to comply with the ordinance last week during the windy weather.