Cougar baseball drops twin bill to Blue Dragons

The Barton Community College baseball team not only took its first home loss but had a doubleheader split slip through their grasp as Hutchinson Community College swept Friday’s conference games at Lawson-Biggs Field 7-2 and 9-8.

The 18th ranked Cougars slide from the top spot into a third place tie with Hutchinson early in the Jayhawk season at 4-2, dropping to 12-5 on the year with Hutchinson improving to 13-7. The series shifts to Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader slated.