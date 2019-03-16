Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Cougar baseball drops twin bill to Blue Dragons

by

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team not only took its first home loss but had a doubleheader split slip through their grasp as Hutchinson Community College swept Friday’s conference games at Lawson-Biggs Field 7-2 and 9-8.

The 18th ranked Cougars slide from the top spot into a third place tie with Hutchinson early in the Jayhawk season at 4-2, dropping to 12-5 on the year with Hutchinson improving to 13-7. The series shifts to Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader slated.