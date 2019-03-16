3 KU students credited with rescuing boy during spring break trip

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Three University of Kansas fraternity brothers on a spring break trip to Florida are credited with rescuing a young boy from a riptide.

Sigma Phi Epsilon brothers Jared Cox of Overland Park, Connor Churchhill of Olathe and Cole Firmature of Omaha went to a beach on March 11 in Destin, Florida. They were at a beach bar when they heard a woman cry out for a lifeguard and point to the water.

PROUD of KU SigEps Jared Cox, Connor Churchill, and Cole Firmature, springing into action today on Spring Break in Destin, Florida to save two young boys that had been swept out to sea — saving the young boys from drowning! #SigEpProud #SigEp #KUSIgEp pic.twitter.com/nACz3nAVH3 — KU SigEp (@kusigep) March 12, 2019

There was no lifeguard patrolling the beach at the time and the three men sprinted to the water.

They spotted a young boy drifting on a boogie board 40 yards out into the ocean. Together, the three men swam out and brought the child to shore by pushing him on his board.

___