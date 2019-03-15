Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.