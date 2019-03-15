Sen. Moran votes again to end American involvement in war in Yemen

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations and Subcommittee on Defense – today released the following statement after voting in favor of the Yemen War Powers Resolution, S.J. Res 7:

“The war in Yemen began four years ago this month, furthering tensions in the region and creating the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. More than 14 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine, and Yemen is home to one of the world’s worst cholera outbreaks in history. The United States’ involvement in providing support to Saudi Arabia – which was never properly debated or approved by Congress in 2015 – has prolonged needless suffering, and our engagement in this war must come to an end.

“I voted today to reassert Congress’s constitutional responsibility to authorize involvement in overseas conflicts and to bring an end to America’s participation in the war in Yemen. With this vote, the Senate took an important step to promote peace and security on the Arabian Peninsula.”

Items to Note:

Last December, Sen. Moran voted in favor of the Yemen War Powers Resolution, S.J. Res 54, which passed the Senate 56-41.

Sen. Moran has joined letters to the Administration expressing concern regarding the humanitarian impact of the siege of Hudaydah, Yemen, as well as questioning the certification of Saudi compliance with American law.