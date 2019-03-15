Police: Woman was hiding in Salina Public Library after hours

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on burglary charges after an arrest inside the Salina Public Library.

Just after 9:30p.m. Thursday, police were notified by a monitoring company that a motion alarm had been set off in the library, 301 W. Elm Street, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.

Officers searched the building and located Elissa R. Quijas, 29, of Salina, inside the building and in possession of library property. A library employee who was called to the scene confirmed that the items belonged to the library including an Amazon Kindle, a DVD, four books, Salina Public Library book bags.

Quijas had concealed herself inside the library as staff were shutting the library down at 9 p.m., according to Hanus. After her arrest, Quijas gave multiple names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers as officers attempted to identify her.

She is being held on requested charges of burglary, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, and attempted theft, according to Hanus.