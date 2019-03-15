Police ask for help to identify Kansas armed robbery suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify two suspects.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an armed robbery call at Dollar Tree in the 4800 block of east Lincoln in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 56-year-old female employee told police two unknown suspects entered the business. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The suspects took cash and fled the business on foot.

The first suspect is described as an unknown black male in his 40’s, 6-foot tall, average build, wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans, and armed with black handgun.

The second suspect is described as an unknown black male in his 40’s, 6-foot tall, average build, wearing a dark blue hoodie and light colored pants.

There were no injuries in this case.

If you recognize these individuals or have any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.