HERMISTON, OREGON – Peggy Dean Compton, formerly known as Peggy Lawrence, of Hermiston was born May 25, 1926 in Littlefield, TX, the daughter of Virgil and Ora (Moulton) Reed. She passed away in Hermiston on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 92.

Peggy grew up and attended her schooling in Texas and Oklahoma. She lived in Kansas and the Midwest throughout much of her adult life. She moved to Hermiston in the early 1990’s where she has resided since.

Peggy enjoyed square dancing and round dancing and was an excellent cook. She loved decorating for Christmas and sharing her joy though open houses for family and friends. She was a member of the Hermiston Nazarene Church. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed time with family especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Spencer.

She is survived by a son, Roy (Hedy) Williams of Arizona; daughters, Roxanna (Tom) Kiefer of Hermiston, Vickie (Kelly) Radford of Kansas and Shirley (Bill) Kaska of Enterprise; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Great Bend Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Singleton presiding. The family suggests memorials be donated to the Pet Rescue Humane Society of Eastern Oregon or the hospice of your choice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

