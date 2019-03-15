No. 3 Women’s Basketball Hosts Pittsburg State in NCAA Regional Quarterfinal Friday

After winning its first MIAA Tournament Championship last weekend, the third-ranked Fort Hays State women’s basketball team returns home to host the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Central Regional starting Friday (March 15). The top-seeded Tigers (30-1) open the national tournament against No. 8 seed and conference rival Pittsburg State (21-8) at 5 p.m. inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Friday, March 15

Session 1

Game 1 – 12:00 pm – No. 3 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 6 seed Lindenwood

Game 2 – 2:30 pm – No. 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 seed Emporia State

Session 2

Game 3 – 5:00 pm – No. 1 seed Fort Hays State vs. No. 8 seed Pittsburg State

Game 4 – 7:30 pm – No. 4 seed Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 5 seed MSU Moorhead

Saturday, March 16

Session 3

Game 5 – 5:00 pm – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6 – 7:30 pm – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Monday, March 18

Session 4

Game 7 – 7:00 pm – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6