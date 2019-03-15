KBI investigating death of 39-year-old southwest Kansas man

STANTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are working together on a death investigation in the rural southwest Kansas community of Johnson City in Stanton County.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a media release from the KBI.

When deputies arrived at 505 S. Stanton, Lot 20, in Johnson City they found 39-year-old Joaquin Bautista, of Johnson City, deceased.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to investigate the death, and special agents responded.

An autopsy will be conducted to help determine the cause of death. There is no threat to the public, according to the KBI.