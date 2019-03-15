Kansas man sentenced for shooting death of sleeping victim

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced Friday afternoon in a Reno County courtroom.

Judge Tim Chambers handed down the life sentence for 35-year-old Quinton Moore.

Moore was convicted of shooting 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen multiple times in his head and neck while he slept in his bed at a residence at 1701 E. 30th in Hutchinson.

Under his Miranda rights, Moore admitted to the shooting. Moore had been Allen’s on-again-off-again roommate.

Under the sentence, Moore won’t be eligible for parole for 51 ½ years.