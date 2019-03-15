Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Snead scored 19 points, none bigger than a 3-pointer as the shot clock sounded in the final minute, and No. 15 Kansas State rallied from a slow start to beat TCU 70-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Barry Brown added 12 points, Kamau Stokes had 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the tournament’s top seed, which advanced to play No. 5 seed Iowa State in the semifinals Friday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and fifth-seeded Iowa State shot past fourth-seeded Baylor 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. The Cyclones (21-11) also had key contributions from Marial Shayok who had 18 with four 3-pointers, Lindell Winginton with 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton with 13.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 17 points, Dedric Lawson added 16 and No. 17 Kansas pulled away in the second half for a 65-57 victory over Texas on Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. David McCormack added 13 points and a career-best nine rebounds for the third-seeded Jayhawks, who advanced to play West Virginia in the semifinals on Friday night. Texas must now wait to learn its NCAA Tournament fate.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Emmitt Mathews scored a career-high 28 points as 10th-seeded West Virginia upset No. 7 Texas Tech 79-74 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night. West Virginia advances to the semifinals against No. 17 Kansas on Friday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Markis McDuffie registered 15 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 73-57 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament first round. McDuffie made 11 of 12 free throws. Jaime Echenique had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State (18-13). Dexter Dennis added 13 points. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 10 points for Wichita State.

National Headlines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zion Williamson returned from his six-game injury absence and scored 29 points on 13-for-13 shooting as fifth-ranked Duke downed Syracuse, 84-72 to earn the right to play No. 3 North Carolina in the ACC semifinals. The Tar Heels earned an 83-70 win over Louisville after second-ranked Virginia rode Kyle Guy’s seven 3-pointers and 29 points to a 76-56 victory against North Carolina State. The Cavaliers next face 12th-ranked Florida State, which pulled out a 65-63 triumph over No. 16 Virginia Tech on Terrence Mann’s off-balance runner with 1.8 seconds left in overtime.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers erased a 19-point deficit over the final 15 minutes of a 108-106 triumph against the Oklahoma Thunder. Wesley Matthews capped the rally by tipping in a basket with 1.8 seconds left. Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points against his former team to help Indiana move into third in the NBA’s Eastern Conference by a half-game over Philadelphia. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the ninth straight time as Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points in a 111-98 victory. Norman Powell had 20 points and Pascal Siakam had 16 as the Raptors moved back within 2 ½ games of East-leading Milwaukee. Toronto won without injured guard Kyle Lowry and suspended forward Serge Ibaka.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

INTERLEAGUE

