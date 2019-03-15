Friday search warrant results in three drug arrests in Great Bend

On Friday, March 15 at approximately 9:20 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 215 Fruit Street in Great Bend.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, and items of drug paraphernalia were located during the search of this residence. Three individuals were located on scene.

Martha A. Comfort, age 58; Peter Zamarripa, age 50; and Julian Huitron, age 58 were arrested and transported to the Barton County Detention Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This investigation continues. Anyone with any criminal activity information is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers 620-792-1300.