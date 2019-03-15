Crews battle large fire at church in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a large fire at Foundation of Life Church in Hutchinson early Friday.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire just before midnight at 134 East Sherman Street, according to a social media report from the Hutchinson Fire Department. There are no injuries reported.

Update: all crews working. Heavy fire still showing. pic.twitter.com/A7JzZOAAXW — Hutchinson Fire Dept (@Hutchinson_Fire) March 15, 2019

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will begin their investigation later Friday morning.

