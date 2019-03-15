Great Bend Post

Crews battle large fire at church in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a large fire at Foundation of Life Church in Hutchinson early Friday.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire just before midnight at 134 East Sherman Street, according to a social media report from the Hutchinson Fire Department. There are no injuries reported.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will begin their investigation later Friday morning.

 

