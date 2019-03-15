Cop Shop (3/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/14)

Disorderly Conduct

At 6:30 a.m. a disorderly conduct report was made at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/14)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:41 a.m. an unknown driver was backing from a private drive at Lakin & Morphy and struck Jeremy Elliot’s legally parked vehicle.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:59 a.m. an officer arrested Sergio Luna-Rodriguez for a GBMC warrant at 1217 Williams.

Burglary / In Progress

At 10:16 a.m. a report of a gold SUV parked in her driveway at 3003 Broadway was made.

Sick Person

At 12:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2619 Gano Street.

Allergies (Reactions) / Stings

At 1:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1607 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:42 p.m. an accident was reported at 2nd & Main.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:01 p.m. an officer arrested Jasmine Velasco at 8th & Washington.

At 11:31 p.m. an officer arrested Megan Wells on a SFCO warrant at 11th & Holland.