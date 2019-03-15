Barton’s Riley named Women’s Track and Field National Athlete of the Year

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their indoor regional awards recently with the Barton Community College track and field program earning thirty-nine All-American awards highlighted by three prestigious honors.

Headlining the honors was T’Nia Riley as the freshman helped the women’s squad to the 2019 NJCAA national title by scoring 20.5 points in being named the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. A member of the Cougars’ 4x400m championship relay team, Riley was within .01 seconds of to teammate Deborah Giffard’s 60m title clocking a 7.38 before later winning the 200m crown in 23.91.

Head Coach David Schenek and Assistant Coach Mark’Quis Frazier also received national awards in leading the program to the College’s 57th national team championship. Now into his 1oth season at the helm, Schenek received the Women’s Coach of the Year honor following his Central Region Women’s Coach of the Year award following the women’s 28th Region VI Indoor title. Frazier’s second year produced seventy points from his sprinters and hurdlers to earn the Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Student-athletes earned USTFCCCA All-America status by virtue of finishing among the top-8 in their events, including as a member of a relay team, at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track & Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas, while coaching honors were voted and selected by coaches within the USTFCCCA.