Barton softball’s Pop earns conference player of the week

of the Barton Community College softball team has been voted the week four KJCCC Softball Player of the Week.

Pop continued to be the solid contributor out of the lineup’s three-hole leading Barton to a 3-1 week including a conference opening sweep of Hutchinson. Batting .588 in the four games including a .882 slugging percentage, Pop was even better against the Blue Dragons on Saturday going 7-of-9 with a pair of doubles. A day earlier in Oklahoma the sophomore second baseman launched her first home run of the season leading to a road win in the doubleheader split at NOC-Tonkawa.

Barton stands at 6-7 on the season awaiting Saturday’s hosting of Northwest Kansas Technical College in a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader at Cougar Field.