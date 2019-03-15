Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/14)

BOOKED: Maria Rodriguez-Carales of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Mark Williams of Larned on hold for Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

BOOKED: Sergio Luna-Rodriguez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas Hicks for hold for BTDC, hold for KDOC.

BOOKED: Brandon Witthuhn for rape and aggravated battery, criminal threat, no bond.

BOOKED: Leena Witman of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jasmine Velasco of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt with a bond set at $699.50 cash only or serve 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Ryan Hardey on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Maria Rodriguez-Carales of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $500 cash.

RELEASED: Alia D. Lucas on GBMC case for battery LEO and obstruction and disorderly conduct, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Charles Bowers of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, GBMC warrant for contempt, GBMC warrant for contempt, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Sergio Luna-Rodriguez of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250 cash bond through GBPD.

RELEASED: Christopher Caton of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violations, time served on both Barton cases.

RELEASED: Kristina Bolz of Hoisington on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, illegal tint, stoop lamps, windshield. Granted OR bond amount of $10,000 through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Pablo Martinez of Great Bend on BCDC case after receiving a $1,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Derek Lysinger posted a $1,000 surety bond on BCDC case for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, criminal damage to property, criminal restraint, domestic battery x2 and BTDC case for failure to appear. Both bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cale Cordell of Great Bend on BTDC case for contempt of court, released per C/A.

RELEASED: Sean Brown on BTDC case for sentence served in full.

RELEASED: Mark Williams of Perkins, OK posted a $500 cash bond on PNDC case for disorderly conduct and drunk pedestrian.

RELEASED: Leena Witman of Hoisington posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Jasmine Velasco of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt after paying the cash bond of $699.50.