Auditions open for Barton Theatre Original Play Series performances

The Barton Community College Theatre Department will host open auditions for its third annual Original Play Series 5-6:30 p.m. March 26 and 27 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Auditions are open to all students, staff, faculty and community members. No experience or preparation required.

Barton Theatre Director Dr. Rick Abel said submitted original scripts are being reviewed and considered for the performance. The plays are expected to be between 20-30 minutes long. Three or four plays will be selected. Submitted plays must be original, never produced before and submitted by March 18 to Dr. Rick Abel at abelr@bartonccc.edu.

“The last two productions were so successful that we are choosing to make this a regular part of our theatre season,” Dr. Abel said. “I am happy with this addition to our program; it fosters creative writing with our students and community.”

The production will be a one-night performance April 25 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.