Wanted Kan. felon jailed after neighbors see him in vacant home

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon arrested after a chase in Salina.

On Tuesday, police were called to what was supposed to be a vacant house in the 100 block of South 11th Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

A neighbor reported seeing a man smoking a cigarette inside the house. Police did not find anyone. The daughter of the property owner reported that a spare key that was kept in the mailbox was missing.

Just before 4p.m. on Wednesday, police were called back to the vacant house after a report of a man sitting on the porch. Again, no one was there when police arrived. Police suspected that 25-year-old Donald Ray Bolin was involved.

A short time later, an officer on patrol observed Bolin in the 1600 Block of South Ninth Street. After running on several streets and an alley, police ultimately arrested Bolin in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe on requested charges of interference with a law enforcement officer/obstruction, improper pedestrian crossing, and possession of stolen property, in addition to the outstanding warrants.

At the time of the arrest, he had in his possession a key that fit the lock for the vacant house on South 11th, according to Forrester.

Bolin has five previous convictions that include forgery, theft, battery, interference with law enforcement and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.