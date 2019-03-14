Two arrested following K-9 search during Great Bend traffic stop

On Monday, March 11 at 6:26 p.m. a Great Bend Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 900 block of Monroe.

During the stop the Great Bend Police K-9, Lazar, was deployed. Lazar then indicated there was an odor of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and drugs were found.

Kristina Bolz and Douglas Ray Meredith II were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were booked at the Barton County Jail in lieu of bond with charges pending in Barton County District Court.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office booking log shows both Bolz and Meredith were booked with $10,000 bonds.

The traffic violations for Bolz included illegal tint, stop lamps, and windshield.