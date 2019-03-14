Teenager booked for possession of meth in Great Bend

On Tuesday, March 12 at approximately 11 a.m. officers from the Great Bend Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of Lakin for traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Hannah Kennedy, age 18. Officers determined Kennedy did not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle had an illegal license plate and no insurance.

Kennedy was placed under arrest on these charges. A search of the vehicle was conducted, prior to it being towed. Officers located narcotics inside the vehicle. Kennedy was also charged with the possession of methamphetamine and booked into the Barton County Jail.

Formal charges will be filed in Barton County District Court.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office booking activity log shows Kennedy being booked into jail with a $10,000 cash or surety bond, a bond she posted through Dyn-O-mite Bonding.