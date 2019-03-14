Russell Community Theater announces 2019 season

Russell Community Theater has announced its 2019 slate of plays.

“About Time”, written by Tom Cole and directed by Bob Roe, opens the season April 30 through May 4, 2019 at the RCT Playhouse located at 5th and Kansas in Russell.

In “About Time”, an elderly married couple is found in the kitchen of their condominium at breakfast, lunch, dinner and finally for a late snack. The couple talks about everything under the sun, including food, sex, children and aging. She is slowing down some and he can’t get around like he once could, but they are both still sharp as tacks. Through the four scenes, they grapple with what it means to share – and come to the end of – a life together.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridge) [revised] is written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Mitch Eaton will direct the summer production which will be presented June 25-29 at the RCT Playhouse.

Celebrating over 30 years on the stage, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]” features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays (SURPRISE!!) performed in just over 90 minutes (WOW!!) by three actors (NO WAY!!). Fast paced, witty and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lover and haters alike. Join these madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through the Bard’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless with laughter.

The 2019 season wraps up at the RCT Playhouse October 8-12 with “Four Old Broads”, written by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Crystal Craig.

Retired burlesque queen Beatrice needs a vacation from Magnolia Place Assisted Living and a Sassy Seniors Cruise sounds perfect if she can convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae, to join her. Other residents are facing their own issues – memory loss, soap opera obsession, unrequited love – and things just haven’t been the same since Nurse Pat began working there. Mysteries unfold as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat. If everything goes as planned, they’ll make it to the cruise ship after all.

Russell Community Theater is a non-profit theater company in Russell, Kansas. The sole purpose of RCT is to produce theater for the community and the surrounding area. Completely volunteer-driven, RCT is supported financially solely through ticket admissions and gifts from those supportive of community theater. Since its inception in 1986, RCT has presented 94 full-scale theatrical productions. For more information, call 785-483-4057 or find us on Facebook.