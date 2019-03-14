Police find drugs, wanted Kan. suspects, loaded handgun during traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects on numerous charges after a traffic stop.

Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, police from the Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of 10th and SE Branner in Topeka, according to LT Manuel Munoz.

Officers determined that the driver had a revoked driver’s license and the tag did not belong on the vehicle. Further investigation by the officers revealed that the passengers had warrants.

Officers located methamphetamines and a loaded handgun on one of the passengers. Valerie Riis, 30, was transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a warrant for her arrest.

This is the 28th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.