Police ask for help to identify Kansas armed robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 9a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General located in the 1900 block of E. Pawnee in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Employees reported that a man came in armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. Money was given to the suspect who then fled on foot and was last seen going northeast of the business. The suspect is described as a light skinned black or Hispanic male in his thirties. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black bottoms, a black stocking cap, black sunglasses, and slide on flip flops.

No one was injured during this incident.

If you recognize this individual or have any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.