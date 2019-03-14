KHP: Kansas man who died in crash failed to negotiate curve

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Honda Civic driven by Kenneth Vance Piper, 29, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 235 and failed to negotiate the curve at Seneca. The driver overcorrected and the Honda started spinning.

The vehicle struck the bridge over South Gold Street and came to rest in the middle of the roadway facing northbound.

A 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Shustina L. Wren, 30, Wichita, came around the bridge and T-boned the Honda in the driver’s side.

Piper was pronounced dead at the scene. Wren was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. The drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.