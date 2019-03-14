KDOT: I-70 now closed at Hays to Colorado border

The Kansas Department of Transportation has now closed I-70 from Hays to the Colorado border. The following routes also remain closed:
U.S. 24 from Colby to Levant
U.S. 36 from Atwood to the Colorado border
U.S. 40 from Sharon Springs to the Colorado border
K-27 from Sharon Springs to the Nebraska border
K-161 from Bird City to the Nebraska border
For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.