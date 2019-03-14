Kan. school band director accused of having nude photos of student

SUMNER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Kansas high school band director is accused of four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and unlawful sexual relations involving a student.

Benjamin Olson, identified on the school web site as the Director of Bands at USD 353 in Wellington is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant County Attorney Mitch Spencer.

Police arrested Olson March 8, according to online booking reports. He posted a $50,000 bond and was no longer in custody, according to Spencer.

The charges include persuading a minor to take nude photos, possession of the photos, asking for more nude photos, possession of similar videos in addition to the unlawful sexual relations with a student, according to Spencer.