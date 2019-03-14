Judge tells Kan. murder suspect he must represent himself at trial

RENO COUNTY — After a Reno County judge granted the latest defense request to withdraw as counsel for a man accused in a 2015 murder case, she held another hearing for the defendant Wednesday.

The Judge informed 34-year-old Brennan Trass there will be no additional defense attorney assigned to his case. He has gone through seven and couldn’t get along with any of them.

“You waived your right to have appointed counsel by your actions,” Judge Trish Rose told Trass. “It would be an exercise in futility to assign another.”

The trial will proceed on March 25 for Trass who’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jose Morales. His body was found on the floor of his residence on Aug. 17, 2015.

In court Tuesday, the defendant became angry and started yelling to the point, he had to be removed from the courtroom.

Salina Attorney Bobby Hiebert who was allowed to withdraw from the case will still be in the courtroom at trial as backup counsel, but will not be at the defense table.

The judge set a hearing for next Monday for a motion to suppress where the defendant will have to argue his motion without an attorney.

Trass remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.