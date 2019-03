BOOKED: Pablo Martinez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Alexander Cifuentes of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for no DL, no insurance, leaving the accident scene and upon striking a vehicle, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Zackery Jacobs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.