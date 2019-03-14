K-State basketball players visit Odin boy in the hospital

A reaction that was priceless. That is how Kiley Klug described the reaction her son had when members of the Kansas State University men’s basketball team came to visit Owen this week.

Owen Klug is an 11-year old from Odin that attends fifth grade at Eisenhower Elementary School in Great Bend. At the age of six, Owen was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a disorder characterized by severe, chronic epilepsy and global developmental delay.

The Klug family are big supporters of K-State, and Kiley sent out a message on Twitter that noted despite Owen’s surgery at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City this week, they would at least be nearby the Wildcats as they compete in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the Sprint Center.

Owen underwent a six-hour reconstructive surgery on his hips that were dislocated, a major surgery that Kiley mentioned is fairly standard for children with cerebral palsy characteristics or tendencies.

Kiley says she was starstruck when the Wildcat bus showed up to Children’s Mercy Hospital Wednesday and eight players, including Dean Wade and Barry Brown, came to see Owen. Just waking up from the surgery, Owen lit up at the site of the K-State basketball players.

Owen will have casts on both his legs for two weeks. The recovery process is six to eight weeks.

*Kansas State went on to beat TCU 70-61 in the quarterfinals the following day.