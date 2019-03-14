One dead, 2 hospitalized after crash with a semi near Sylvia

RENO COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Impala driven byMalyssa D. Depperschmidt, 19, Sylvia, was northbound on Thompson Road one mile north of Sylvia.

After stopping at the stop sign at U.S. 50, the driver pulled out into the lanes of U.S. 50 and was struck by a 2000 Kenworth semi driven by Jimmie L. March, 43, Houstoniina, Missouri.

A passenger in the Chevy Depperschmidt, Dwayne J. Depperschmidt, 20, Slyvia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the Chevy Cody A. George, 18, Sylvia, was transported to Wesley Medical Center.

Malyssa Depperschmidt was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. March was not injured. All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.