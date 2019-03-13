What motorists will see during 10th & Grant construction

Construction on the 10th Street and Grant Street intersection is still scheduled to get underway next Monday in Great Bend.

In an effort to widen the intersection for vehicles turning north or south onto Grant, the City of Great Bend has been working with the Kansas Department of Transportation to receive funding.

While the push to widen the intersection has existed for years, Public Works Director Simon Wiley says motorists will have to wait a few more months before it is finished.

Simon Wiley Audio

Weather permitting, the repairs have an 85-day working-day contract to wrap up by the middle of July.

Sreehitha Kadiyala noted there will never be a closure to 10th Street but motorists will see traffic reduced to one lane once construction starts on 10th, but crews from Morgan Brothers’ Construction will start with Grant.

Sreehitha Kadiyala Audio

The project is funded through a KDOT grant which requires 10 percent City matching funds. The city is committing matching funds in the amount of $214,000 for the project that will widen the intersection.